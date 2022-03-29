Benefits Planned For Ukraine Relief and Humanitarian Efforts Around the World

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the first acts announced for the Concert For Ukraine benefit planned at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on March 29th.

It will be a live two-hour ITV special aiming to raise more than $4 million for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine in the middle of the Russian invasion.

And Another Event has been announced in cooperation with Global Citizens! On Saturday European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this special event is to help mobilize support and funding to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian war.

On Twitter, Dion shared a video announcing the social media rally, which will be held from April 8 to 9.

The refugee situation in Ukraine and around the world is so tragic.They need our help. Join us & @GlblCtzn as we #StandUpforUkraine to help these people who had to leave their homes to go to a safe place. No one should have to experience this https://t.co/wDKhuLbFAV – Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/CnPY3BKEZx — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 28, 2022

Participants in The Stand Up For Ukraine rally will take to social media to galvanize citizens around the world and pressure governments, institutions and corporations to provide the emergency funding needed to help refugees in Ukrainian and around the world in places like Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

Major celebrities taking part include:

Adam Durica, Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Alexandra Stan, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John and David Furnish, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Herbert Grönemeyer, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Igo, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Mirai, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ryan Tedder, Sarsa, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2, Usher, Vito Bambino and Young Leosia were also announced as part of the rally, alongside Global Citizen.

More celebrities will be announced in the coming days.