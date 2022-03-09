Leonardo DiCaprio Donated $10 Million To Ukraine!
His Grandmother’s Country!
Millions of Hollywood dollars have been donated to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and the country is about to get even more!
Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million, according to polishnews.co.uk – and it’s not just because he’s a philanthropist. The 47-year-old star has Ukrainian roots – his grandmother, Helena, was born in Odesa in southern Ukraine, from where she moved to Germany in 1917.
Leo was raised by his grandmother!
Ukraine-born actress Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher pledged to match up to $3 million in donations, aiming to raise $30 million in total. In an update shared two days ago, Mila and Ashton revealed they were at $15 million, halfway to the goal. The funds raised will be donated to housing Ukrainian refugees, they said.
