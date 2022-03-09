Leonardo DiCaprio Donated $10 Million To Ukraine!

Millions of Hollywood dollars have been donated to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and the country is about to get even more!

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million, according to polishnews.co.uk – and it’s not just because he’s a philanthropist. The 47-year-old star has Ukrainian roots – his grandmother, Helena, was born in Odesa in southern Ukraine, from where she moved to Germany in 1917.

Leo was raised by his grandmother!

Ukraine-born actress Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher pledged to match up to $3 million in donations, aiming to raise $30 million in total. In an update shared two days ago, Mila and Ashton revealed they were at $15 million, halfway to the goal. The funds raised will be donated to housing Ukrainian refugees, they said.

