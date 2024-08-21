The Bennifer Breakup: J-Lo and Ben Affleck's Journey to Divorce

According to a recent entry on the Los Angeles Superior Court docket, J-Lo filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, marking the end of their two-year marriage.

A Love Story 20 Years in the Making

The couple's relationship has been nothing short of a Hollywood saga. They first met on the set of the 2003 film "Gigli" and quickly became one of the early 2000s' most talked-about pairs.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in November 2002 with a stunning custom 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. However, the couple's journey to the altar wasn't smooth.

In September 2003, just days before their wedding, they postponed the nuptials, citing “excessive media attention.” By January 2004, their relationship was officially over.

Bennifer 2.0: The Reunion

Fast forward nearly two decades, and "Bennifer" made headlines once again when they rekindled their romance in 2021. Their reunion came shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. Fans and media alike were thrilled to see the pair back together, and in July 2021, they went Instagram official.

The following year, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by a larger celebration in Riceboro, Georgia, in 2022. It seemed like the ultimate Hollywood fairytale, with both stars having found their way back to each other after all those years.

Signs of Trouble In Paradise!

Despite the fairytale, there were signs that all was not well in paradise. Reports began to surface that the couple was living separately, and Lopez even cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family. Additionally, the pair put their Beverly Hills home on the market, further fuelling rumours of a split.

More recently, Lopez celebrated her birthday in July with a lavish Bridgerton-themed party, but fans noticed that Affleck was notably absent from the festivities. The couple had also been spotted spending time on opposite coasts, with Lopez on the East Coast and Affleck on the West.

The End of an Era

While this breakup marks the end of "Bennifer 2.0," both Lopez and Affleck have experienced public relationships before. Lopez shares two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Their divorce signifies the close of a chapter that was 20 years in the making, one that captivated fans across generations.

As the world watches the final act of Bennifer’s love story unfold, one thing is clear—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will always be remembered as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples.

This breakup serves as a reminder that even the most celebrated relationships can face challenges. While Bennifer's journey may be over, their story remains a testament to the complexities of love and life in the spotlight.