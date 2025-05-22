The Best Colour to Wear on a First Date Might Surprise You

If you’re standing in front of your closet, wondering what vibe to go for, here’s a tip from dating experts: start with colour. Your outfit says a lot before you even say hello, and according to pros, certain shades can set the tone for your entire evening.

Ladies, Go Green

Green is that girl. It’s vibrant, it’s friendly, and across cultures, it means “go.”

Symbolically, it represents growth, luck, health, and calm — all very good energy to bring into a new romantic situation. Bonus: it’s also a universally flattering colour on most skin tones. Think emerald tops, sage dresses, or a cute olive jacket.

Guys, Lilac Is Low-Key Power

Fellas, don’t sleep on lilac. Light purple gives off a soft, approachable vibe that women tend to respond to positively. It subtly says, “I’m chill, I’m safe, and I’m emotionally available.” Aka, green flag energy.

Skip the Black (Seriously)

You might think black is the go-to for looking sleek and put-together, but on a first date? It could backfire. A dating coach warns that the colour black can come off as too closed-off or intense for that first impression. Same goes for grey and white — they’re just a little meh when you're trying to stand out.

No Red Just Yet

Sure, red screams sexy and confident — but that’s not always the vibe for date #1. A relationship expert suggests saving the red dress or bold crimson shirt for later, once you’ve already made a connection. Red can be too much, too soon.

Safe Bets: Blues & Yellows

Don’t own anything green or lilac? No stress. Try wearing blue (calming, trustworthy, classic) or yellow (happy, warm, inviting). Both colours can create a welcoming vibe and boost your likability factor without trying too hard.

So next time you’re picking your date-night fit, remember: colour counts. First impressions are visual — make yours a good one.