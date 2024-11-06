Calm in Colour: How Wearing Green Can Help You Feel More Relaxed

Are you feeling stressed out? You might want to start looking at your wardrobe for some relief.

According to colour psychology experts, the colours you wear can significantly impact your mood. And if there’s one colour that could bring you some much-needed zen, it’s green.

Why Green?

Green is known as the “equilibrium colour” because it balances the other three primary colours: red, yellow, and blue. Colour psychology suggests that green is deeply soothing, helping to bring about a sense of calm and relaxation.

This concept extends beyond fashion, as studies show that surrounding yourself with green—whether it’s in nature or in decor—can reduce stress levels and make you feel more at ease.

A 2017 study involving 36 women found that visiting green environments in urban areas was associated with lower blood pressure and heart rates. So, wearing green is a form of “dopamine dressing” that can naturally support mental wellness.

Other Colours for Stress Relief

If green isn’t your vibe, there’s another calming shade to consider: blue. Blue is often associated with peace and tranquillity, which could help you feel less stressed. Studies have shown that wearing blue can bring down heart rates and blood pressure, whether you’re sporting a light pastel or a deep navy.

On the other hand, if you’re after a jolt of energy, red is the way to go—it’s known for being stimulating and dynamic. But if you’re aiming for a more mellow mood, green or blue might be your best bet.

Embrace “Dopamine Dressing”

The idea of “dopamine dressing” is about choosing clothes that uplift your mood. So, the next time you’re deciding on an outfit, think about how the colours you choose might impact how you feel. A splash of green or blue could be the effortless pick-me-up you didn’t know you needed.