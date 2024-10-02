This Is the Best Time to Eat Dinner for Your HealthThe early bird gets the... better digestion?

It's time to rethink when you sit down for dinner. Health experts are saying that eating your evening meal within a specific two-hour window could be the key to better sleep, improved digestion, and even weight loss.

Welcome to the "early bird" dinner approach, where timing your last meal between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. can make a world of difference. Why? It aligns with your body's natural circadian rhythm, which regulates everything from digestion to hormone release.

Why Early Dinners Are Better

Your metabolism and digestion work best during daylight hours, thanks to your circadian rhythm. Once the sun sets, these processes slow down, which is why eating too late can mess with your sleep, mood, and digestion. If you've ever had trouble falling asleep after a late-night snack, this might be why.

A 2022 study published in Cell Metabolism found that people who ate dinner around 5 p.m. burned more calories compared to those who ate later in the evening. It's not just about what you eat — it’s when you eat it that can impact your overall health.

Post-Dinner Walks (a.k.a. “Fart Walks”)

Another benefit of early dinners? You’ve got time for a post-dinner walk. Walking after a meal can help lower blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and boost your mood. Some people lovingly call it the “fart walk” — but hey, whatever works!

According to experts, light activity after eating is great for digestion. “When light is present and the body is active, you're going to have lower blood sugar levels,” says Schmidt, a metabolism expert.

Health Risks of Eating Late

Waiting too long to eat can do more harm than good. A 2023 study found that people who eat dinner after 9 p.m. are 28% more likely to suffer from a stroke. For every hour after 8 p.m. that dinner is delayed, the risk of a stroke or transient ischemic attack (when blood supply to the brain is briefly interrupted) increases by 8%.

Eating late can also trigger acid reflux and heartburn, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Plus, if you're eating foods high in fat, acid, or spice, you’re even more likely to experience indigestion.

The Recipe for a Good Night’s Sleep

If you’re looking to boost your sleep quality, focus on dinners that combine lean proteins, fibre, and complex carbs. These foods not only help you feel fuller longer but also promote better digestion and more restful sleep.

So, if you want to improve your health, start by shifting your dinner time a little earlier. Your body (and your sleep) will thank you for it!