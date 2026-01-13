The Beth and Rip Yellowstone Spin-Off Finally Has a Name

Fans of Yellowstone can officially stop guessing. The long-rumoured Beth and Rip spin-off is real, it has a name, and it’s coming sooner than expected.

For the first time, Paramount executives have confirmed details about several upcoming Yellowstone spin-offs, including the one starring Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy revealed both the working title of the series and a rough timeline for its release. And yes, it’s moving fast.

The Rumours Were True

Talk of a Beth-and-Rip spin-off started swirling late last year, with fans convinced after Kelly Reilly posted a very telling (but not-so-subtle) note on social media. At the time, nothing was officially confirmed… until now.

Without giving away spoilers, the Yellowstone finale makes it possible for a new series to happen. What it doesn’t do is leave Beth and Rip exactly where fans first met them. If you watched the finale, you know why. If you didn’t, just trust us. This is an “if you know, you know” situation.

And that’s what makes the show’s title especially interesting.

The Spin-Off Is Called Dutton Ranch

The Beth and Rip series is officially titled Dutton Ranch.

The announcement was made during the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, when CBS aired a short teaser giving fans a quick glimpse of Reilly and Hauser back in character. That was enough to send the internet into a mild meltdown.

The series is expected to air on Paramount Network or Paramount+.

What Will Dutton Ranch Be About?

So far, plot details are being kept tightly locked up. However, the end of Yellowstone sets the stage nicely.

Beth and Rip purchase their own ranch, located away from the original Dutton cattle ranch, where much of the series took place. New land, same chaos, and very likely the same intense energy.

And It’s Not the Only Spin-Off

Dutton Ranch is just one of at least four reported Yellowstone spin-offs in the works. Others rumoured or in development include:

1944

A series focused on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes)

The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer

Add those to existing spin-offs like 1883 and 1923, and it’s clear the Yellowstone universe isn’t riding off into the sunset anytime soon.

Beth and Rip are back. The ranch is new. The drama is guaranteed. Saddle up. 🐎🔥