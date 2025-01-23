Want Better Sex? Embrace the Sensitive Side of Men, Sexperts Say

If you're looking for a better connection in the bedroom, it might be time to rethink your idea of the "ideal" guy.



According to sexperts, the key to more satisfying experiences might just lie in a man's ability to show emotion—yes, we’re talking about a guy who’s not afraid to cry.

The Crying Guy: The New Lover Standard?

Relationship expert Marina Lazaris, author of Men Need Love Too, says that men who cry make the best lovers. It’s not about being a softie or overly sensitive, but rather about emotional openness.

In today's world, being emotionally available is a huge turn-on, especially for younger generations like Gen Z, who are swiping right on guys who embrace their feminine side.

This emotional evolution is about more than just tears. The “baby girl” persona—brunch-loving, sensitive, and feeling-having—is a trending type of guy that women are increasingly looking for in the dating world. Men who express their feelings and are comfortable with vulnerability aren’t just more attractive; they’re better in the sack, too.

Changing Views on Masculinity

Traditional masculinity is shifting. It's no longer about toughening up and keeping your feelings locked away. Today’s ideal man is emotionally expressive, honest, and respectful, according to Lazaris. These modern men have embraced their authentic selves, letting go of the old, toxic masculine traits that once kept emotions at bay.

The Data Behind Emotional Openness

Men are evolving faster than you might think. A 2024 Bumble Dating Trends report shows that 31% of American men have actively adjusted their behaviour to become more open and vulnerable in their relationships.

Whether it’s through more emotionally expressive conversations or just being themselves, men are increasingly comfortable showing their true colours.

The impact is clear: 25% of men globally have reported that this new emotional openness has had a positive effect on their emotional well-being.

Why This Matters for Your Love Life

What does all this mean for your dating life? For starters, emotional vulnerability isn’t just a trait that makes a man more attractive—it enhances intimacy. Men who show their emotions, express their feelings, and aren't afraid to cry can form deeper, more meaningful connections. That connection often translates into better sex because it's rooted in trust and mutual understanding.

So, if you’re looking for a better lover, look for someone who's not afraid to show his feelings. After all, in a world where emotional honesty is the new sexy, the crying guy might just be the one you want by your side.