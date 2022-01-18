Betty White Challenge Helped Raise A Lot of Money For The OSPCA

Thanks to the kindness of Simcoe County residents taking part in The #BettyWhiteChallenge, OSPCA has an additional $8 thousand.

Over the past 24 hours, the average person donated 15 dollars, going above and beyond the $5 ask.

White died on Dec. 31 at 99. According to a death certificate posted online by TMZ , her cause of death was a stroke she had suffered nearly a week earlier.

One Of the Last Photos of Betty White

Betty White’s assistant celebrated what would have been White’s 100th birthday by sharing one of the final photos taken of the late icon.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s assistant,” she wrote on Monday, in a post shared via White’s official Facebook page.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” Kiersten continued. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”

Google also honored White on her birthday by showering its search page with rose petals, a nod to Rose, her character from “The Golden Girls.”