Betty White Reveals Secret To A Long Life ‘Avoid Anything Green’

In an interview with People, The Golden Girls star jokingly says one of her secrets to longevity is to avoid anything green!

White says that she was ‘born a cockeyed optimist’ which has helped her embrace ageing. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said. “I always find the positive.”

Related: We’re all invited to Betty White’s Birthday…

White’s TV career began in 1949 and includes notable roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The five-time Emmy winner also booked roles on The Love Boat, Hot in Cleveland, Boston Legal and 2009’s The Proposal with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. She was most recently heard as the voice of Bitey White in Toy Story 4 and Forky Asks a Question.

Nowadays, White spends her free time doing crosswords, playing card games, following along with Jeopardy!, and watching documentaries and sports. Betty also credits her long life to vodka and hotdogs! White turns 100 years young on January 17th!