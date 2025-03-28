Betty White Honoured with Commemorative U.S. Postal Stamp

Betty White, America’s beloved Golden Girl, is getting a special honour that will keep her legacy alive—a U.S. Postal Service stamp!

On Thursday, March 21, a first-day-of-issue ceremony was held at the Los Angeles Zoo, a place close to White’s heart.

The event was made even more memorable by the sounds of squawking birds, which would have undoubtedly brought a smile to the animal-loving actress.

A Lifelong Animal Advocate

Beyond her legendary television career, White was a dedicated advocate for wildlife conservation. She had been involved with the Los Angeles Zoo since its opening in 1966, supporting exhibits for chimps, gorillas, and elephants.

Honouring a Legacy

The commemorative stamp features a radiant image of White, ensuring that her charm and warmth continue to spread joy—this time, through snail mail. Fans lined up to purchase panes of 20 forever stamps, along with pins and notecards, to celebrate her impact.

With this heartfelt tribute, Betty White’s influence lives on—not just on our screens but in our mailboxes, too. 💌✨