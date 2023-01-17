Take The Betty White Challenge Today And Help Out The OSPCA!
It's January 17th, Betty White's Birthday!
The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are asking you to join them in honouring Betty White’s legacy by taking part in the second annual #BettyWhiteChallenge.
White was an avid animal lover and advocate who inspired a worldwide movement upon her passing in late 2021 and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal organizations across the globe.
This challenge was created last year as a way to celebrate the late actress on her birthday January 17.
The challenge encourages people to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue in White’s honour.
Making a gift to the OSPCA in her name keeps her legacy alive while also supporting the work of the registered charity.
THE OSPCA is a registered charity and does not receive funding so they depend on the generosity of donors to help animals in need.
The first 500 people to give a gift of $10 or more toward the 2023 Betty White Challenge will receive a limited edition “Legends Never Die” sticker.
Last year, more than $120,000 was raised for the OSPCA through the #BettyWhiteChallenge.