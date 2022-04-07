Betty White’s Personal Belongings Going To Auction!

Personal items that once belonged to the iconic comedic actress Betty White, including a gold watch from her mother, are set to go up for auction in September.

Awards, paintings, scripts, jewelry and red carpet outfits from the homes of “The Golden Girls” actress were put on display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. White died at age 99 on Dec. 31.

The most personal item, according to Nolan, is a “14-carat gold watch that was gifted to Betty Dec. 25, 1940, with the initials T.C.W. which, of course, is Tess White, Betty’s mom.”

Related: ‘Golden Girls’ Tops Nielson’s Highest-Rated Shows After Betty White’s Death…

White started her career in radio in the late 1930s and by 1939 had made her TV debut. By 1952, White had her own television series “Life with Elizabeth” and went on to have iconic roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls”.

She was one of the first recipients of a star on the Walk of Fame in 1960. A smaller replica, given to the recipient when they are awarded the star, is up for auction.

There are also numerous paintings of animals and paintings by animals. The collection is said to be valued between $1 and $2 million.