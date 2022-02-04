‘Golden Girls’ Tops Nielsen’s Highest-Rated Shows After Betty White’s Death In The USA

Fans Betty White are collectively grieving her death by rewatching “Golden Girls” and sending the series to the top of the TV charts, 30 years after its series finale.

The sitcom is about a group of older women as they enjoy their fabulous and unapologetic lives in Miami. The show aired from 1985 to 1992 and all seven seasons are available for streaming.

During the week following White’s passing the show ranked number 8 on the Acquired Programs list.

Related: Betty White Challenge Helped Raise a Lot of Money For the OSPCA…

Betty White died on December 31st at the age of 99, just weeks before she and the world were to celebrate her 100 Birthday.

About 41% of people who watched the classic show during the first week of 2022 were aged 35-49, reported the Wrap. From Jan. 3 until Jan. 9, all 180 episodes of the series were streamed for 384 million minutes.

Nielsen’s latest reports are proof that White’s legacy will live on through the generations of TV viewers.