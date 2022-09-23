Listen Live

Betty White’s Stuff Being Auctioned Off This Weekend!

By Dirt/Divas

Julien’s Auctions is holding a massive Betty White auction today through Sunday in Beverly Hills.

You could own everything from a dining room table to her 2000 Cadillac Seville. 1600 personal items of the late TV Legend will be up for sale this weekend. 

Betty White Challenge Helped Raise A Lot of Money For The OSPCA

Some of the stranger items include a vintage RCA TV, Betty’s bedroom door, and a collection of animal figurines wearing sombreros.

Other cool items include Betty’s Chucky Disney VHS Collection, a blue ceramic horse, board games, a yellow couch, and a standing stuffed toy bear!

