Betty White’s Stuff Being Auctioned Off This Weekend!

Julien’s Auctions is holding a massive Betty White auction today through Sunday in Beverly Hills.

You could own everything from a dining room table to her 2000 Cadillac Seville. 1600 personal items of the late TV Legend will be up for sale this weekend.

Some of the stranger items include a vintage RCA TV, Betty’s bedroom door, and a collection of animal figurines wearing sombreros.

Other cool items include Betty’s Chucky Disney VHS Collection, a blue ceramic horse, board games, a yellow couch, and a standing stuffed toy bear!