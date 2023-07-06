Beyonce Comes To Toronto This Weekend And Launches Her RENAISSANCE Merch At Holts!

Queen Bey kicks off her North American Leg of her RENAISSANCE tour in Toronto this weekend and she’s bringing more than just music.

Beyonce has partnered with Holt Renfrew, to launch merchandise for her seventh studio album and tour.

The third floor of Renfrew’s 50 Bloor Street West store in Toronto has been transformed into the RENAISSANCE Flagship. From July 5 to July 11, the high-end department store will house Beyoncé’s 21-piece collection, which celebrates the fashion of the singer’s RENAISSANCE era and more.

Prices for the items range from $20 to $250. Along with the collection, Beyoncé is also debuting an exhibition of Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain in North America.

And if you’re still hoping to see Beyonce in concert, tickets are still available! Beyonce comes to the Roger’s Centre on July 8th and 9th and there are tickets available as low as USD 127 before fees.

Not a bad price to catch the singer that brought the world “Crazy In Love,” “Break My Soul,” “Single Ladies,” “Formation” “Dangerously In Love” and so many more timeless hits.