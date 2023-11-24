Beyoncé debuts first look at ‘Renaissance’ concert film in new trailer

Beyonce fans are thankful for Queen Bey who debuted a new trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” during NBC’s Macy’s Day Parade broadcast Thursday morning.

“It’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving,” she said in an introductory clip before showing the trailer.

Beyoncé debuts new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on NBC’s #MacysThanksgivingDayParade coverage.pic.twitter.com/D7XMsTTGla — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 23, 2023

The sneak peek starts with Beyonce teaching her 6-year-old daughter Rumi a “trick” to capture quality video content with a cell phone, telling her, “You gotta turn it to the side.”

According to an official synopsis of the film, it is “about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

Beyoncé wrapped her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour last month and announced she’ll be releasing the concert film on December 1.

Tickets for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” are available now.