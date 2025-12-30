Beyoncé Is Now a Billionaire (Yes, Capital B)



Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaire club, adding just enough zeroes to make accountants weep and fans cheer.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé is now one of only five musicians to cross the billion-dollar threshold. The elite list also includes Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and yes, her husband Jay-Z. Casual household flex.

(Other publications argue a few more names belong on the list, but Forbes is the bouncer at this velvet rope, and they’re being picky.)

No Side Hustle Billionaire Here

What makes Beyoncé’s billionaire moment especially impressive is how she got there. While some artists padded their fortunes with beauty brands or tech investments, Forbes says Beyoncé’s wealth comes mainly from two things she already does better than anyone else: music and touring.

Her catalogue alone is worth an eye-watering amount, and her live shows print money in ways that should honestly be studied in business schools.

The Tours That Broke the Internet (and Ticketmaster)

In 2023, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour pulled in nearly $600 million, which is the financial equivalent of selling out a stadium every night and also everyone’s soul.

Then in 2024, she surprised everyone by dropping a country album, Cowboy Carter. Naturally, it went on to anchor the highest-grossing concert tour of 2025, because of course it did. Genre? Optional. Dominance? Mandatory.

Beyoncé, CEO Energy

Beyond the stage, Beyoncé has been running her own empire for years. She founded Parkwood Entertainment back in 2008, which oversees her music, films, tours, and general world-domination strategy.

She’s also cashed in big on screen projects, including an estimated $60 million from Netflix for the 2019 documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

And because subtlety is overrated, she reportedly earned another $50 million for her halftime performance during Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL game in 2024. That’s one show. One afternoon. Festive and profitable.

In 2023, Beyoncé produced a concert film of her Renaissance tour and distributed it directly through AMC Theatres. The film made about $44 million globally, and she personally took home nearly half of that. No studio. No drama. Just receipts.

Beyoncé didn’t just become a billionaire. She curated it. Song by song. Tour by tour. Deal by deal.

And somewhere right now, the rest of us are calculating how many lifetimes it would take to earn that kind of money, while Beyoncé casually releases another chart-topper and books another stadium.

Long live the Queen. 👑💰