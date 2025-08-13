Yeehaw and Emmy On: Beyoncé Rides Into Awards History

Well, that took long enough — Beyoncé has finally lassoed her first Emmy, and no, it wasn’t for her pipes or her dance moves... it was for costume design. That’s right, Queen Bey now has an Emmy for looking incredible in fringe.

The award came courtesy of her “Beyoncé Bowl” halftime show, the country-themed spectacle that aired during Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL broadcast of the Ravens vs. Texans. (Because nothing says holiday football like Beyoncé in cowboy boots serving pure Cowboy Carter energy.)

She was part of the team that won Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program, and while it might not have been a traditional Primetime Emmy, it still counts — and now she’s halfway to joining the exclusive EGOT club.

Just an Oscar and a Tony to go, and she can officially rule every awards season like the monarch she is.

It’s also her first win after 10 previous Emmy nominations. So yes, even Beyoncé knows the sting of “we regret to inform you…”

Fun twist? Bey is also nominated for Best Variety Special and Best Direction for the Beyoncé Bowl — but her husband Jay-Z is going toe-to-toe with her as an exec producer on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show. Battle of the Carters? We’ll bring the popcorn.

So to recap: Beyoncé, who already owns 35 Grammys, can now add Emmy to the shelf. The only thing she hasn’t won yet is Canada’s heart-shaped Timbits award — but we’re working on that.