Beyonce Set To Announce A Summer Tour!

According to Page Six, Queen Bey is planning a stadium tour next summer with an official announcement coming in the next few weeks.

The last time Beyonce performed in Canada was back in October of 2018 during the On The Run II Tour with hubby Jay-Z and that was in Vancouver! The last time she was on stage in Toronto was 2016!

The tour will be in support of her latest album Renaissance which includes the hit “Break My Soul” which was released in July!