Big Bang Theory Star Uses His Millions Like a Superpower — Quietly Paying Off Families’ Medical Bills

Kunal Nayyar made a fortune playing Raj on The Big Bang Theory, and instead of buying a fleet of gold-plated sports cars, he’s been quietly doing something far less flashy. Like paying off strangers’ medical bills.

The actor earned about $1 million per episode at the show’s peak and regularly landed on lists of the highest-paid TV stars, with annual earnings topping $20 million and an estimated net worth of around $45 million. Not exactly couch-cushion change.

In an interview that’s now blowing up online, Nayyar said he sees helping people financially as his personal “superpower.” He and his wife, Neha Kapur, also fund university scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, because apparently, some people become rich and choose kindness instead of yacht number three.

And in a twist that feels almost unfair, he originally landed his Big Bang Theory role with just one acting credit. One. Meanwhile, the rest of us can’t even get a callback after updating our LinkedIn three times.

Fame, fortune, and secretly doing good. Not the worst character arc.