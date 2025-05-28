Big Changes Might Be Coming to SNL — And No One’s Ready

It sounds like Saturday Night Live might be heading into a major glow-up for Season 51 — or, depending on your emotional stability, a full-on identity crisis.

Kenan Thompson, a.k.a. the longest-running cast member in SNL history (22 years and counting — someone get this man a crown), recently got real in an interview with Page Six.

He described the Season 50 finale as “bittersweet,” adding, “It feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year.” Translation: some cast members are probably packing up their wigs and saying their goodbyes.

Is Sarah Sherman Out?

Fans are already speculating that SNL oddball fave Sarah Sherman might be one of the cast members on the way out. During Scarlett Johansson’s monologue (she was guest hosting), she gave Sherman a shout-out with, “We’re all gonna miss you next year.” Cue Sarah’s face going full Home Alone — “Wait, what? Did you guys hear something or…?” If it was a joke, it was suspiciously specific.

Meanwhile, Colin Jost Is Eyeing the Throne

Over at Weekend Update, Colin Jost kept casually joking about taking over Lorne Michaels’ job — because apparently, that’s something you can manifest now? Michaels, though, isn’t going anywhere just yet. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he has no immediate plans to retire, saying, “So long as it’s important and I can be useful, I’ll stay.” Lorne, we love that for you — just don’t pull a "one more season" every year until 2080.

RELATED: That’s a Wrap on SNL’s 50th Season — With Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny Bringing the Party

Kenan’s Still Undecided Too

As for Kenan? He hasn’t even signed a contract for next season. “You just never know what the future holds,” he said. “I don’t want to be the stale old man riding the same thing.” Bold of him to assume anyone thinks of him as stale. He’s the comfort food of the SNL cast — always satisfying, and never goes out of style.

So what’s next for SNL? Will there be a changing of the guard? A cast exodus? Will Lorne Michaels finally take that sabbatical we all know he deserves? One thing’s for sure — Season 51 is shaping up to be anything but predictable.