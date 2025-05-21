That’s a Wrap on SNL’s 50th Season — With Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny Bringing the Party

Cue the confetti and cue the credits — Saturday Night Live has officially wrapped up its milestone 50th season, and they closed things out in style.

Scarlett Makes History, Again

Scarlett Johansson took on hosting duties for the finale, marking her seventh time in the gig — the most ever for a female host. That’s right, she now holds the record. Plus, being married to Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost added an extra layer of buzz (and maybe just a little romance).

In fact, during the final goodbye segment, Jost gave his wife a sweet bouquet of red roses, which had fans wondering (yet again) if he and Michael Che were about to announce their departure. But nope — they’re still holding it down at the desk.

Oh, and let’s not forget: Bad Bunny was the musical guest for the night, adding some serious star power (and smooth beats) to the finale.

Thank you, Scarlett Johansson, Bad Bunny, Mike Myers, and RaiNao! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/fTy9bl5fN9 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025

How Did Season 50 Do? Spoiler: Really Well

NBC says SNL ended the season as the #1 broadcast entertainment show among viewers aged 18 to 49 — that golden demo advertisers can’t get enough of. On top of that, the show averaged 8.2 million viewers per week across all platforms. Not too shabby for a series that’s been on the air since 1975.

With Season 50 now in the books, it’s clear SNL still knows how to keep things fresh, funny, and just the right amount of chaotic.

Here’s to another 50 seasons of weird sketches, Weekend Update zingers, and surprise cameos. Live from New York — it’s still working.