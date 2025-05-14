Morgan Wallen Explains His Sudden Exit From SNL 

Sometimes, when you know it’s time to go… You just go. And that’s exactly what country star Morgan Wallen did at the end of his Saturday Night Live appearance in March — and now, he’s finally explained why.

Spoiler: It wasn’t drama. It wasn’t shade. He was just homesick.

The 31-year-old singer addressed his unexpected exit during a recent appearance on the Sundae Conversation podcast. When host Caleb Pressley asked if SNL had ticked him off, Wallen simply replied: “No, no, I was [just] ready to go home.”

Blink and You Missed Him

Instead of sticking around for the traditional goodnight segment with the rest of the cast, Wallen whispered something to host Mikey Madison, gave her a quick one-armed hug, and walked straight off stage. No final bow, no after-party. Just a private jet waiting, which he posted to Instagram with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

Naturally, SNL clapped back the following week, twice.

During the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost joked that “money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnight.” Meanwhile, in the cold open, a Trump parody by James Austin Johnson also took a cheeky dig at the singer’s now-iconic exit line.

From Viral Moment to Merch Drop

Wallen didn’t just laugh it off — he turned it into a side hustle. The singer is now selling “Get Me To God’s Country” merch, featuring the phrase on T-shirts and baseball caps (available in two colours). Each item is going for $45.

Honestly, a move like this could only come from someone who knows their audience — and isn’t afraid to poke fun at themselves.

His upcoming album I’m the Problem drops this Friday, and if this merch stunt is any indication, Wallen is leaning into the chaos and laughing all the way to the bank.