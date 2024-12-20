Would You Pay $200 for Dirt? Morgan Wallen Fans Might

Forget signed albums or concert tees — how about a bag of dirt to show your love for Morgan Wallen? Yes, dirt.

A Nashville resident, cleverly dubbed “Dirt Man,” has taken fandom to a whole new level by selling soil from the site of Wallen’s former home. According to American Songwriter, the man is cashing in on the country star's rising fame by packaging and selling small bags of the dirt online, with prices ranging from $10 to a whopping $200.

The house, located in the heart of Nashville, has since been torn down. Wallen and his band rented it during his early days of hustling in the music scene. Dirt Man is marketing the soil as a collectible for die-hard fans who want a literal piece of the singer’s history.

From Legal Drama to a Big 2025 Ahead

Wallen’s name has been in the headlines a lot lately, and not always for the right reasons.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in downtown Nashville. While the incident initially resulted in felony charges, those were reduced, and Wallen ultimately took responsibility for two misdemeanours. Thanks to a judicial diversion program, he’ll avoid jail time.

On a brighter note, 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Wallen. He’s set to host his very own music festival, the Sand in My Boots event, scheduled for mid-May.

As for the dirt? Only time will tell if this quirky collectible becomes a must-have for Morgan Wallen fans — or just, well, dirt.

Would you spend $200 on a bag of soil with a famous connection? Let us know in the comments!