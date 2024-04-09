Morgan Wallen Arrested For Tossing a Chair Off A 6-Story Roof Top Bar

Police say the country star has been arrested for throwing a chair off a rooftop

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief’s bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers.

According to reports, the chair landed three feet from the officers.

Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

He was released from custody and has a court date scheduled for May 3.