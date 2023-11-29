Morgan Wallen Has The Most Streamed Song Of 2023

Apple Music announced that “Last Night“ by Morgan Wallen was its most streamed song worldwide in 2023. “Flowers“ by Miley Cyrus is next.

Apple Music released its streaming list on Tuesday and surprisingly, Taylor Swift was not on top of Apple’s list this year.

Wallen’s hit emerged as the country song with the most days — 52 — at No. 1 on the Global Daily Top 100 chart.

Wallen’s “Last Night” stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks this year, beating Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the longest No. 1 run for a non-collaboration. It also tied Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat—Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the second-longest reign in Hot 100’s 65-year history.

Joining “Last Night” at the very top of the global songs list were “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus in second, “Kill Bill” by SZA in third, “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage in fourth, and another SZA track in the fifth slot: “Snooze,” which was followed by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

SZA, who leads the 2024 Grammy nominations, topped Apple’s most-read lyrics in 2023 for her smash single, “Kill Bill.”