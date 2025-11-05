Grab Your Toques: The Biggest Supermoon of 2025 Is Shining Tonight! 🌕✨

If you needed a sign to pour a glass of wine, step outside, and stare dramatically into the sky like the main character you are — this is it. The second of three supermoons in 2025 is happening this week, and she’s a big, bright beauty.

November’s full moon is called the Beaver Moon, and this year, she’s serving max glow-up. We’re talking the biggest and brightest moon of the entire year — basically the celestial equivalent of showing up to the holiday party with fresh highlights and a new coat.

🌕 Why Is This One So Special?

According to NASA (the people who actually know space stuff), a supermoon happens when a full moon swings a little closer to Earth than usual.

Translation: she looks up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than your average, run-of-the-mill full moon. Think “Instagram filter turned up,” but naturally.

This particular supermoon will cozy up to Earth at just under 357,000 kilometres away — which is the closest any full moon will get to us this year. No wonder she’s glowing!

🦫 Why the Name “Beaver Moon”?

No, it’s not named after Canadian slang or our national pride and joy of a rodent — though both would be fair guesses.

Historically, November was the time when beavers hunkered down in their lodges with all their winter snacks stocked.

Some say the name came from Indigenous communities who set traps this time of year, while others say it’s all about those beavers hustling to finish their dam-building before winter hits. Respect the furry little overachievers.

👀 When’s the Best Time to See It in Canada?

While peak illumination technically hits on November 5th at 8:19 a.m. ET, the moon will be below the horizon at that exact moment — rude.

So your best viewing times are the evenings of November 4th and 5th. Just head outside and look up. No telescope, no binoculars, no NASA-approved gear required. Just hope for clear skies, because clouds love to ruin the vibe.

Bottom line: If you see your neighbours outside tonight staring into the sky in their pyjamas… same. It’s supermoon season, and she only shows up like this a few nights a year — so soak in the cosmic magic while she’s giving!