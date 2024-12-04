Billboard Names Beyoncé the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Beyoncé has officially been crowned the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, and it’s no surprise. With an incredible career spanning over two decades, Queen Bey continues to set records, redefine pop music, and influence generations of fans and artists alike.

A Legacy of Record-Breaking Success

The title comes as no shock considering Beyoncé's monumental achievements. She is the most Grammy-winning artist of all time, holding a staggering 32 wins. And it doesn’t look like she’s stopping anytime soon. After receiving 11 more Grammy nominations for her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, fans are eagerly anticipating even more wins come January.

Beyoncé’s presence on the Billboard charts is equally impressive. She has claimed nine No. 1 hits and 24 songs that have reached the coveted top 10 on the Hot 100. Additionally, eight of her albums have topped the Billboard 200 chart, starting with her 2003 solo debut, Dangerously In Love. This marks the continuation of a powerhouse career that first began with Destiny’s Child, where Beyoncé laid the foundation for her solo superstardom.

Related: Taylor Swift Crowned Billboard’s No. 2 ‘Greatest Pop Star’ of the 21st Century—Who’s No. 1?

The Competition

While Beyoncé holds the crown, she is joined by some heavy hitters in Billboard’s rankings. Taylor Swift, who has dominated the charts in recent years, claimed the No. 2 spot, while Rihanna secured third. Other notable pop icons like Adele, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber round out the top 10, proving that the 21st century has no shortage of pop royalty.

What Makes Beyoncé #1?

What sets Beyoncé apart from her peers is her ability to continually reinvent herself while staying true to her roots. From her genre-blending albums to her powerful live performances and cultural impact, she’s more than just a pop star—she’s an icon. With each release, she pushes boundaries, and her influence is undeniable, making her a trailblazer not only in music but also in fashion, activism, and entertainment.

As Beyoncé continues to evolve, it’s clear that her reign at the top of the pop music world is far from over. And with each accolade, including this Billboard recognition, she cements her legacy as the greatest pop star of the 21st century.