🎤 Billie Eilish Is Taking Her Tour to Theatres… in Full 3D Chaos Mode

Because apparently just selling out arenas wasn’t enough… Billie Eilish is now pulling you into the concert.

Like, literally.

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She’s dropping a 3D concert film called Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)—and casually co-directing it with James Cameron. Yes, that James Cameron. The man who basically treats 3D like a personality trait.

🎬 Concert… But Make It IMAX-Level Intense

The film hits theatres May 8 (after a little schedule shuffle from March), and it’s built to feel less like “watching a concert” and more like accidentally standing front row without paying resale prices.

We’re talking:

Massive live performances

Behind-the-scenes moments

And visuals designed to drop you right into the middle of the chaos

Basically, if you’ve ever wanted to experience a Billie concert without losing your voice, your hearing, or your personal space… this is your moment.

🌍 A Tour That Didn’t Exactly Stay Small

This thing was filmed during her global tour run—106 shows—wrapping up at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

So yeah, not exactly a low-key acoustic set. This is full-scale, lights-blinding, crowd-screaming, goosebumps-on-demand energy.

🎥 Billie’s Not Just Making Music Anymore

And because she clearly doesn’t believe in free time, Billie’s also stepping into acting. She’s set to appear in a film adaptation of The Bell Jar, directed by Sarah Polley.

So if you had “Billie Eilish becomes a 3D concert director and film actor” on your bingo card… congrats, you win.

Concert movies used to be “cool if you’re a fan.”This one feels more like: you’re going whether you planned to or not.