Billie Eilish New Album Not Enough To Bump Taylor From The Top on the Charts

Swift’s 11th studio album entered its fifth week in a row as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums charts, the first album to do so since Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, which led for the first 12 weeks of 2023. Per Billboard, TTPD has earned the “largest fifth week for any album since Adele’s 25 in 2016.”

While Eilish, 22, did not take the top spot, she sits comfortably below Swift at No. 2 with her new studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was released on May 17.

This is Eilish’s third album to reach the top two of Billboard 200, the previous two being Happier Than Ever in 2021 and When We Fall Asleep in 2019…

The Billboard 200 ranking comes after the singer faced significant backlash from Swifties following an interview with Billboard in March. In the interview, she criticized artists who not only perform “3-hour concerts” but also release multiple versions of their albums in different packaging for fans to purchase.