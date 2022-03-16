OLIVIA RODRIGO, LIL NAS X, BTS AND MORE SET TO PERFORM AT 2022 GRAMMY AWARDS

The Recording Academy has announced the first round of performers for this year’s show, including BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced back in November, and include artists such as J. Cole, Drake, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and more received multiple nods. Jon Batiste leads all nominees with 11 nominations.