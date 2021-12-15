Billie Eilish Was Addicted To Porn At The Age Of 11

Eilish has opened up about her addiction to watching pornography starting at the age of 11 and how it gave her nightmares and even interfered with when she began dating.

Eilish is about to turn 20 this weekend and spoke with Howard Stern on his XM RADIO show.

Billie confessed that she started watching it to feel cool and to be “one of the guys.” Billie was homeschooled in LA before breaking into the music industry with her dark lyrics and unique sound.

The topic of pornography came up in the interview as it is referenced in a song, Male Fantasy, on her album Happier Than Ever.

She told Howard Stern that she now thinks porn “is a disgrace” after watching content she described as “violent” and “abusive” while growing up.

Eilish also discussed a range of other issues in her interview, including dating in the public eye and contracting Covid-19 earlier this year despite being vaccinated.