‘Black Mirror’ Creator Used ChatGPT to Write An Episode

Charlie Brooker, the creator of ‘Black Mirror’ says he used the AI software ChatGPT to write an episode of the Netflix series.

Charlie says it’s Sh**! “Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of ‘Black Mirror’ episodes, and sort of mush them together. Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not any real original thought here.’

Season 6 of “Black Mirror” premieres June 15 on Netflix. Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Mara are set to appear this season, which consists of five episodes.

The British series, which premiered in 2011, often explores how scientific and technological advancement can hurt society.