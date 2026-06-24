The Blair Witch Is Back... and She's Apparently Not Done Scaring Campers

If you thought it was finally safe to wander into the woods with a flashlight and a shaky camera, think again.

A new Blair Witch Project movie is officially on the way, with Lionsgate and Atomic Monster announcing plans to release the horror reboot in theatres in the fall of 2027.

The new film will be directed by Dylan Clark, working from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. Producers are clearly hoping to capture the same lightning-in-a-bottle success that made the original film one of the biggest horror sensations of all time.

Adding some serious credibility to the project, the creative team behind the original 1999 film is involved as executive producers, including creators Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale. Original cast members Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams are also on board.

For younger movie fans, it's hard to explain just how massive The Blair Witch Project was when it first arrived.

Released in 1999, the film followed three student filmmakers who disappeared while investigating the legend of the mysterious Blair Witch.

Shot in a found-footage style, the movie looked so real that many people genuinely believed the footage had been recovered from a true missing-persons case.

Before social media, before TikTok, and before every second person claimed to be a paranormal investigator on YouTube, The Blair Witch Project convinced audiences that what they were watching might actually be real.

The marketing campaign became almost as legendary as the movie itself. And the financial success was even scarier.

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The film was made for just $35,000 before marketing costs and went on to earn nearly $250 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable movies in Hollywood history.

Not bad for a movie that mostly consisted of people getting lost in the woods and yelling each other's names.

Fun Blair Witch Facts

🎥 The actors were given GPS coordinates and only partial scripts to help make their reactions feel authentic.

🌲 Much of the movie's fear came from what you didn't see rather than what you did.

💰 A $35,000 budget turned into nearly a quarter-billion dollars at the box office.

📼 The film helped popularize the "found footage" genre years before movies like Paranormal Activity made it mainstream.