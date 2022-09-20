Listen Live

Blake Lively Shares Pregnancy Pics In An Effort To Thwart Paparazzi!

Smart move!

By Dirt/Divas

Blake Lively decided that if anyone was going to share her pregnancy photos it was going to be her.

Over the weekend the actress share photos of her baby bump on her verified Instagram account.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” the caption read. “You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who married in 2012, are expecting their fourth child together.

The “Gossip Girl” star first revealed her pregnancy last week on the red carpet during the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

