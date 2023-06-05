Blockbuster Burns Netflix Over Its New Password-Sharing Rules

Netflix users were left annoyed upon learning that those who have been sharing a Netflix was someone could no longer do so unless they pay a fee.

As the crackdown went live, other streaming platforms have been roasting Netflix for it. The latest is even Blockbuster getting in a sick burn.

Netflix more or less put Blockbuster out of business with its rise to success from the early ‘00s to today. So, of course, it has every right to take shots at the streaming service, and did so with this Twitter post:

“A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us. We didn’t care who you shared it with… As long as you returned it on time.@netflix” said the tweet!

https://twitter.com/blockbuster/status/1661844739627581441

Solid point made by Blockbuster! Blockbuster Video may not be retaking the entertainment industry, but the company coming back from the dead to roast Netflix is just too on-brand.

One Blockbuster store remains in Bend, Oregon today, and the official Blockbuster website is currently empty with only the words “Be Kind While We Rewind,” perhaps signalling the brand working on something?

Ironically, one of the streaming service’s original series last year was a comedy called Blockbuster, about a group of employees working at a video rental store. After reviews for Blockbuster were less than glowing (and presumably low streaming numbers), the series was cancelled following one season.