Blowing Out Birthday Candles Leads Increases The Chances Of Getting Bacteria On A Cake

A study out of Clemson University found that when someone blows out the candles on a birthday cake, it increases the amount of bacteria on the cake by an average of 1,500%. In some cases, the amount of bacteria can increase 14,000%.

HOWEVER, even with all that extra bacteria, the researchers say that your chances of getting sick are still pretty low. But if the person celebrating their birthday is a little sick, it’s probably best not to have them blow out their candles.

And if you’re really paranoid and/or germaphobic, someone has created a patent for a sanitary device for blowing out birthday candles…a cake condom, if you will.