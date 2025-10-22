Listen Live

Blue Jays Fan Calls His Shot — Then Actually Catches George Springer’s Game-Winning Home Run!

Lifestyle
Published October 22, 2025
By Charlie

Move over, Babe Ruth — there’s a new legend in Toronto. ⚾🇨🇦

Toronto tourism operator Michael Angeletti turned into a national hero Monday night after doing what every Blue Jays fan has dreamed of: predicting he’d catch a home-run ball… and then actually doing it.

During Game 7 at the Rogers Centre, Jays slugger George Springer smashed the homer that sent Toronto to the World Series, and guess who snagged it? Yup — Angeletti. Not once, but twice.

He first caught it with his glove, lost it for a split second, then grabbed it bare-handed like a Canadian legend in beer-league slow pitch.

“Once with my glove and then the ball popped out,” he told the Toronto Sun. “I grabbed it with my bare hand, and I squeezed it so tight that it could have sprouted oil.”

Manifesting? More Like Major League Magic

Angeletti wasn’t just lucky — he called the shot.
Before the game, he texted his friends that the winning homer was coming straight to him and even joked about it to fans in left-centre field.

The man even paid $700 for his seat, specifically to be in the perfect position. Talk about faith in the baseball gods.

And when that ball came flying his way, the 42-year-old proved he was ready. The crowd went wild, the Jays clinched the American League pennant, and somewhere, a psychic probably nodded approvingly.

So… What’s That Ball Worth?

Springer’s home run wasn’t just clutch — it could also make Angeletti a millionaire.

For reference: Freddie Freeman’s (LA Dodgers) World Series grand slam ball sold for $1.56 million, becoming the third-most-expensive baseball ever sold. (It even beat Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd homer, which went for $1.5 million in 2022.)

Translation: Angeletti might be holding onto a seven-figure souvenir. If he ever decides to sell, he could afford a lifetime supply of Rogers Centre hot dogs — and still have enough left to buy a condo in downtown Toronto.

