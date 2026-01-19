Blue Monday: The Most Fake Day We Still Emotionally Respect

Today is Blue Monday, which is apparently the most depressing day of the year.

Not because anything specific happened… but because a formula somewhere on the internet said so. And honestly? It tracks.

Blue Monday usually lands in mid-January, right when the holiday lights are gone, your credit card bill arrives like an uninvited guest, and winter has officially stopped being “kind of cozy” and started being “why do I live here.”

The excitement of the new year has worn off, your resolutions are already wobbling, and it’s dark at 4:30 p.m. for no good reason.

The “science” behind Blue Monday factors in things like gloomy weather, post-holiday debt, low motivation, and the realization that summer is still a rumour.

Add in slushy boots, frozen eyelashes, and the fact that your car needs to be scraped before you can even be sad in traffic, and suddenly the vibes are aggressively blue.

That said, Blue Monday is not an official medical diagnosis. It’s more of a collective shrug day. A socially acceptable moment to admit you’re tired, slightly cranky, and deeply offended by your alarm clock.

The good news? You’re allowed to take it easy. Cancel plans. Eat carbs. Wear the same hoodie twice. Drink your coffee like it’s a support system. Blue Monday isn’t a crisis. It’s just January doing what January does best: emotionally humbling us.

And the best part? Tomorrow is just… Tuesday. Which isn’t great either, but at least it didn’t come with a fake formula and a colour theme.