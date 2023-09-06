Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed

According to TMZ, the legendary TV host, Bob Barker died last month after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Bob died at the age of 99 on August 26th, but never publicly addressed the disease.

A longtime vegetarian and animal rights activist, Barker, who became a household name over 50 years of hosting Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right, teamed up with PETA in 2013 for a campaign which highlighted how a meat-free diet could help prevent the brain disorder.

Barker retired from The Price Is Right 16 years ago, after a 35-year run fronting the beloved game show.

After stepping away in 2007, Barker handed the baton to comedian Drew Carey.