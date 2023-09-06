Listen Live

Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed

We're all still dealing with the loss!

By Dirt/Divas

According to TMZ, the legendary TV host, Bob Barker died last month after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Bob died at the age of 99 on August 26th, but never publicly addressed the disease.

A longtime vegetarian and animal rights activist, Barker, who became a household name over 50 years of hosting Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right, teamed up with PETA in 2013 for a campaign which highlighted how a meat-free diet could help prevent the brain disorder. 

Bob Barker Dies at 99

Barker retired from The Price Is Right 16 years ago, after a 35-year run fronting the beloved game show. 

After stepping away in 2007, Barker handed the baton to comedian Drew Carey.

Related posts

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner

‘Margaritaville’ Legend Jimmy Buffett Dies at the age of 76.

Smash Mouth Singer, Steve Harwell Has Died At The Age of 56