Bob Saget’s Family Wants Death Records Kept Private

Bob Saget’s family has filed a lawsuit to block Florida officials from publicly releasing photographs and other records from an investigation into his sudden death last month.

Bob’s widow and other family say that photos, videos and recordings stemming from Orange County Sheriff’s investigation into his death should not be released to the public.

Bob was found dead in his Orlando Florida hotel room last month. The family said his death was due to accidental head trauma.

Many news outlets have been seeking access to investigative records.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office and Florida’s District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office have both been named in the lawsuit.

Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo and other relatives said in the court filing, said releasing the files would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Full House