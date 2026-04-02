🚗🔥 Bob’s Burgers Star Eugene Mirman Rescued After Fiery Crash

Scary moment for fans of Bob's Burgers…

Voice actor and comedian Eugene Mirman — best known as the voice of Gene Belcher — was seriously injured after crashing his car into a toll plaza in New Hampshire.

RELATED: Coming Soon: Bob's Burgers The Movie!

🚨 What Happened

The crash happened just before noon when Mirman’s northbound electric vehicle struck the Bedford Toll Plaza and caught fire.

In a real-life “right place, right time” moment, a state trooper assigned to the governor’s security detail rushed in and pulled him from the burning vehicle.

Honestly… that’s straight-up action movie timing. 🎬

❤️ On the Mend

Mirman is reportedly recovering and has asked for privacy as he heals.

Fans know him as the voice behind Gene Belcher — the keyboard-loving, one-liner machine from Bob's Burgers — a role he’s played for over 300 episodes (and the movie).

He’s also popped up in shows like Flight of the Conchords, Delocated, and Archer.

Gene Belcher would absolutely turn this into a song.

Something like:

🎶 “I survived a fiery crash, now I just need a snack…” 🎶

Wishing him a smooth recovery ❤️🔥