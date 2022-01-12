Coming Soon: Bob’s Burgers The Movie!

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.

The first trailer for the film is here and at least at the start it cleverly mimics a stereotypical fast-food ad. But then the juicy beef patty transforms into that unmistakable Bob’s Burgers animation, and the adventure begins.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was first announced in the fall of 2017 and was originally scheduled for release in the summer of 2020. Covid got it delayed to April of 2021, and then last fall, Disney (which now owns 20th Century Studios) pushed the film again to May 2021. The Movie will now arrive in May 2022!