Jon Bon Jovi Is Hitting the Road Again — for the First Time Since Vocal Surgery 🎤❤️

Get ready to crank up “Livin’ on a Prayer” because Jon Bon Jovi is officially back — and this time, he’s got something to prove.

Three years after undergoing vocal surgery, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is returning to the stage with his band for their first full tour since the procedure.

The 2026 tour kicks off in July at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, with additional stops planned for London, Dublin, and Edinburgh. So far, there are no Canadian dates announced — but let’s be honest, a flight to NYC might be worth it for this kind of comeback.

A Legendary Album Reimagined

Ahead of the tour, Bon Jovi is releasing Forever (Legendary Edition) this Friday — a reimagined version of their 2024 album Forever.

The new edition is loaded with star power, featuring collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin León, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne, and more.

If there was ever an album made for stadium sing-alongs and nostalgic road trips, this is it.

Tour Details (and Ticket Panic)

Tickets will go fast — because they always do. Fans can sign up now at bonjovi.com for the artist presale, which opens October 27 at 10 a.m. ET, with general sales starting October 31 at the same time.

The band is set to play four nights at Madison Square Garden next summer, marking their grand return to live touring — and no doubt a few power ballad moments that’ll have everyone swaying with their phones in the air.

