Bon Jovi & Pitbull Team Up for “It’s My Life” Remix – Here’s What to Expect

Get ready for a musical mashup you didn’t know you needed! Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and global pop icon Pitbull are set to release “Now Or Never,” a remix of Bon Jovi’s 2000 hit, “It’s My Life.” This epic collaboration will hit streaming platforms on November 14, just in time for the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, where both stars are confirmed to perform.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are Married, says Jon Bon Jovi

The Unexpected Bond Between JBJ & Mr. Worldwide

While Bon Jovi and Pitbull might seem like an unlikely duo, their connection runs deeper than a shared stage. The two first crossed paths at the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Since then, they’ve even performed together on multiple occasions, most recently at the Hollywood Bowl’s tribute to Jimmy Buffett earlier this year. Now, they’re taking their friendship to the next level with this remix that without a doubt, is going to be awesome.

Why “It’s My Life” Still Rocks

For Bon Jovi fans, “It’s My Life” is an anthem with staying power. Originally released as the lead single off the band’s Crush album, the song helped them capture a new generation of fans back in 2000.

It’s no wonder the track still resonates—it reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA. Now, with Pitbull’s modern twist on the remix, “It’s My Life” is set for another round in the spotlight, bringing a fresh vibe to a timeless classic.

So, mark your calendars for November 14, when Bon Jovi and Pitbull bring rock and pop together for a can’t-miss performance and the release of “Now Or Never.” It’s a little rock, a little pop, and a whole lot of energy—perfect for any playlist!