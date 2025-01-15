Bone Broth Hot Chocolate: The Unexpected Winter Warmer That’s All Over the Internet

Winter calls for something warm, cozy, and indulgent—but what if we told you your favourite hot chocolate could get a health-boosting twist?

Enter bone broth hot chocolate. This viral recipe is making waves among wellness influencers, health-conscious foodies, and anyone brave enough to try something a little unconventional.

It might sound bizarre at first (chicken bone broth... in hot chocolate?), but this creamy, protein-packed beverage is here to prove that you don’t need to sacrifice health for indulgence. It’s warm, rich, and—believe it or not—just as comforting as your classic hot cocoa.

If you’re ready to take your winter sips to the next level, here’s how you can make this surprising treat at home.

The Ingredients You’ll Need

To whip up your own bone broth hot chocolate, gather these:

1/2 cup of unflavoured, unseasoned chicken bone broth

of unflavoured, unseasoned chicken bone broth 1 cup of whole milk (or opt for a creamy combo: 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream + 1/2 cup milk) For a dairy-free version, use 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk + 1/2 cup water

of whole milk (or opt for a creamy combo: 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream + 1/2 cup milk) 2 tablespoons of maple syrup

of maple syrup 1 to 2 tablespoons of cacao powder (depending on how chocolatey you want it)

of cacao powder (depending on how chocolatey you want it) A splash of vanilla

A pinch of sea salt

1 scoop of collagen (optional, but adds extra protein)

How to Make It

Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer gently over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until everything is warm and well combined. Pour into your favourite mug and enjoy!

Why Give It a Try?

Aside from its unique flavour, bone broth hot chocolate comes packed with benefits. Bone broth is rich in protein, collagen, and amino acids, which are great for skin, joints, and overall health.

Paired with cacao’s antioxidants and the natural sweetness of maple syrup, this drink feels like a hug in a mug—with a nutritious twist.

So, whether you’re looking to spice up your winter drink game or are curious to see what all the hype is about, bone broth hot chocolate just might be your new go-to. The only question is—are you brave enough to try it?