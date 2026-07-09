Bonnie Tyler, the Powerful Voice Behind Total Eclipse of the Heart, Dies at 75

Music fans are mourning the loss of one of rock's most unforgettable voices.

Grammy-nominated singer Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75. A statement shared on her official social media accounts says she passed away on Wednesday night in a hospital in Portugal, where she had been living.

Tyler had been hospitalized in early May after requiring emergency intestinal surgery. She later spent several weeks in an induced coma before her passing.

The Welsh-born singer became a global superstar thanks to her unmistakable raspy voice and a string of powerhouse ballads. Her biggest hit, Total Eclipse of the Heart, topped the charts in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States in 1983. The song, along with the album Faster Than the Speed of Night, earned Grammy nominations the following year.

Long before that smash hit, Tyler won over Canadian audiences with It's a Heartache, which reached No. 1 in Canada in 1978 and became one of the defining songs of her career.

RELATED: Canada is now officially eligible to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest

From heartbreak anthems to unforgettable sing-along moments, Bonnie Tyler's music has remained a favourite for generations. Her powerful voice and timeless songs leave behind a legacy that continues to resonate with fans around the world.