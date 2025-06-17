Listen Live

Move Over, Booty Call—It’s Time for a Foodie Call

Food
Published June 17, 2025
By Charlie

As wallets tighten, a new trend is making waves on dating apps: foodie calls. Some singles are using platforms like Hinge and Bumble like a personal DoorDash, scoring free dinners from unsuspecting suitors. And let's be clear, it’s all about the meal—no love or second dates in sight.

TikTokkers are proudly documenting their foodie finesse, flaunting how they successfully score a free meal without the slightest intention of calling, texting, or following up with the person who picked up the check.

This phenomenon, dubbed the "foodie call," is the modern version of the ol' "booty call"—but with a little more bite (pun intended).

@jortsvaljorts

The "foodie call" is an incel myth. She just figured out that you're an incel.

♬ original sound - Jorts Valjorts

While this trend might sound new, it’s not. A 2019 study published in the Society for Personality and Social Psychology journal revealed that up to 1 in 3 women admitted to going on dates purely for the free food.

Apparently, for some, dinner and a date have become a “no-strings-attached” affair—just don’t expect a thank-you note.

