Does Your Boss Actually Know What You Do All Day? Nearly Half Say Nope.

If you’ve ever sat through a performance review wondering if your boss knows what your job is… you’re not alone.

A new poll reveals that 46% of workers believe their boss rarely or only somewhat understands what they do on a day-to-day basis. Which begs the question: can we start handing out pop quizzes in reverse?

“Thanks, But That’s Not My Job.”

Here’s what else the poll uncovered:

44% say they’ve missed out on raises, promotions, or key projects because management doesn’t truly understand their skills

say they’ve missed out on because management doesn’t truly understand their skills For Gen Z , that number jumps to a whopping 62%

, that number jumps to a whopping 48% feel their contributions are undervalued by leadership

feel their contributions are by leadership And 43% say the feedback they get from their boss doesn’t even reflect the work they’ve done (cue polite smile and internal screaming)

You’re Not Imagining It

If your manager still thinks you “do something with computers” or can’t quite explain your role in a sentence, it’s not just annoying — it could be costing you real opportunities.

So go ahead, fantasize about sliding a “What Does [Your Name] Do?” multiple-choice quiz across their desk. And maybe start documenting your wins in a folder labelled Receipts.